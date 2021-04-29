Odisha government approves $249 million investments in steel-related projects

Thursday, 29 April 2021 15:38:14 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has approved investments to the tune of $249 million in steel-related projects in the state, a government official said on Thursday, April 29.

The official said that the state’s top industrial project clearance committee had approved Amalgam Resources India Limited’s (ARIL) proposal to construct a 15 million mt per year iron ore beneficiation plant, with an estimated investment of $130 million.

The state government has also approved an investment of $119 million by Ardent Steel Limited for the construction of a 3 million mt per year iron ore satellite grinding unit and a 3 million mt per year capacity slurry pipeline.