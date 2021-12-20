﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Odisha approves AMNS’ 24 million mt capacity greenfield steel mill project

Monday, 20 December 2021 11:33:38 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has approved the proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) to construct a greenfield steel mill with a capacity of 24 million mt per annum, double the project originally envisaged, a government official said on Monday, December 20.

The official said that there will be an investment to tune of $13.46 billion in the steel mill, along with a cement production unit of 18 million mt per year capacity and downstream steel value-added units.

The steel mill will be built on 6,000 acres in close proximity to the Thakurani and Sagasahi iron ore mines, which AMNS secured through the recently held auction of iron ore mines by the Odisha government, the official said.

The production from the two mines is currently at 10 million mt per year and could be ramped up to 15 million mt and offer full raw material security for the steel mill which is to be constructed in phases over the next seven years, and AMNS has the option to bid for more iron ore mines that Odisha will put up for auction over the next few years, the official said.

The proposed AMNS project will produce high grade specialty steel through use of ‘green steel making technology’, as well as a 6 million mt per year pellet plant and a captive jetty at Subarnarekha port being developed by the Tatas, he said.


Tags: Indian Subcon  steelmaking  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21 Dec

Brickwork Ratings upgrades India’s Rama Steel Tubes Limited
21 Dec

Tata Steel to build rail link between raw material belt in Odisha and consumption center
20 Dec

India’s Jindal Stainless launches first domestic stainless steel chequered sheets
15 Dec

India’s steel, cement and aluminum industries facing coal supply crisis
08 Dec

Indian finished steel exports down 32% in Nov from Oct