October Mexican light vehicle sales up 18.9% year-over-year

Thursday, 03 November 2022 20:49:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Data from the Mexican automotive industry shows that October 2022 light vehicle sales in the country are up 18.9%, year-over-year, to 91,101 units.

Although this the sixth consecutive increase, overall sales volumes are still14.9% below the pre-pandemic level (Oct 2019 / 107,110 units) and 33.7% lower than the record for the same month (Oct 2016 / 137,503 units), according to a report Thursday from the nation’s statistics agency, Inegi, using data from the automotive industry association, AMIA.

Total sales of light vehicles include both domestically produced and imported vehicles.

Mexican car sales between January and October of this year totaled 869,628 units, which reflects a 4.2% rise, year-over-year. However, this volume is also 18.2% below the pre-pandemic level (1,062,667 units) and 31.0% below the record sales for the same period (2016 with 1,259,645 units).
 


