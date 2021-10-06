﻿
English
Nucor to expand fastener division with acquisition of Indiana processing facility

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 22:55:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Nucor Corporation announced today that it is expanding its Nucor Fastener division with the acquisition of an existing state-of-the-art coil processing facility in Shelbyville, Indiana. This facility includes an automated clean and coat line, 2 STC furnaces and wire drawing capabilities.

In addition to coil processing, the company will also be expanding its fastener manufacturing capabilities by installing bolt making equipment at the Shelbyville facility. This new operation will employ approximately 33 team members at the outset with the potential to double those jobs as it reaches full capacity.

In a press release, Nucor said that along with recently announced upgrades at the Nebraska engineered bar mill, this new facility will allow the company to better service the automotive cold heading quality (CHQ) market.

"We are excited to grow our Fastener Division with the acquisition of these assets," said Joey Loosle, General Manager of Nucor Fastener. "Adding bolt making capability to the Shelbyville facility will help expand our offerings to the automotive, heavy truck, industrial/MRO and structural fastener markets. Nucor Fastener is already a leader in steel fasteners and this expansion will further enhance that position."


Tags: Nucor  freight  USA  North America  |  similar articles »


