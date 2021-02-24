Nucor to build TrueCore manufacturing facility in Utah

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 13:58:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Nucor announced plans today to build a third TrueCore manufacturing facility to be located in Brigham City, Utah. The 120,000 square foot facility will manufacture insulated wall and roof panels using state-of-the-art continuous line equipment. The new facility is expected to be operational in 2022 and will employ 50 positions.

TrueCore produces insulated metal panels that are used as exterior walls, interior partitions, ceilings and roofs in the cold storage, commercial and industrial construction markets, with thicknesses ranging from 2-8 inches and widths up to 44 inches.

In 2019, TrueCore was acquired by Nucor Corporation and is part of the company's Nucor Buildings Group division. Nucor produces metal buildings and components throughout the United States under the following brands: Nucor Building Systems, American Buildings Company, Kirby Building Systems and CBC Steel Buildings. In total, the Nucor Buildings Group currently has nine metal buildings plants with an annual capacity of approximately 360,000 tons, as well as an existing TrueCore facility in South Carolina and a second facility under construction in Indiana.