Nucor picks West Virginia for new sheet mill location

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 00:42:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Nucor Corporation announced today that it will build its new state-of-the-art sheet mill in Mason County, West Virginia. In a press release, the company said the West Virginia location on the Ohio River offers important transportation and logistics advantages, along with a “strengthened ability to serve customers in the Midwest and Northeast, the two largest sheet consuming regions in the US.”

As previously announced, the new sheet mill is expected to cost approximately $2.7 billion and have the capacity to produce 3 million tons of steel annually. The new mill will be equipped to produce 84-inch sheet products, and among other features, will include a 76-inch tandem cold mill and two galvanizing lines. Galvanizing capabilities will include an advanced high-end automotive line with full inspection capabilities as well as a construction-grade line.

Construction is expected to take two years pending permit and regulatory approvals. Additional sites in Northern West Virginia are also under consideration for a transload and processing facility.