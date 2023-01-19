﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Nucor introduces new sustainable plate product for wind energy applications

Thursday, 19 January 2023 22:34:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Nucor today introduced Elcyon, the company's new sustainable heavy gauge steel plate product made specifically to meet the growing demands of America's offshore wind energy producers building the green economy and its necessary infrastructure.

Nucor will manufacture Elcyon at the company's new, $1.7 billion state-of-the-art Nucor Brandenburg steel mill in Kentucky, which produced its first steel plate at the end of December 2022.

In a press release, Nucor said Elcyon is a clean, advanced steel product made using the company’s recycled scrap-based electric arc furnace manufacturing process. Nucor's circular steelmaking route has a greenhouse gas emissions intensity that is one fifth the global blast furnace extractive steelmaking average, based on Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Utilizing Thermo-Mechanical Controlled Processing (TMCP) at the new mill, Elcyon, was created specifically to meet the rigorous quality standards of offshore wind energy designers, manufacturers and fabricators. Along with meeting Euronorm specs, Elcyon is characterized by larger plate dimensions, improved weldability and excellent fracture toughness, as compared to competing products.

Nucor said Elcyon will be an essential component of the supply chain to continue developing our nation's offshore wind power infrastructure. The recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which included $300 billion for clean energy development and climate programs, supports the Biden Administration's goal to build 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030. This could result in approximately 7.5 million tons of additional steel demand and create enough clean energy to power 10 million homes, Nucor said.

The new mill is located in the middle of the largest steel plate-consuming region in the country and will be able to produce 97% of plate products consumed domestically, with a potential output of 1.2 million tons of steel annually. Nucor expects to offer Elcyon in a wide range of plate grades and sizes, working closely with end users to meet their unique needs and specifications.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on Jan 9-18

19 Jan | Steel News

Will SSAB Americas’ $60/nt plate price increase gain traction?

18 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-China plate prices rise further before mills start to exit market ahead of holiday

16 Jan | Flats and Slab

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.2 percent in early January

16 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian plate exports increase again in December

12 Jan | Steel News

Plate prices in Turkey up $20-50/mt amid better market activity

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats prices trend up, demand slightly better

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

MOC: Average steel prices in China see slight rise in January 2-8

12 Jan | Steel News

US ITC maintains CVD orders on cut-to-length plate from 11 countries, Brazil’s revoked

11 Jan | Steel News

US cut-length plate exports up 0.8 percent in November

11 Jan | Steel News