Nucor eyeing locations for new $2.7 billion sheet mill

Monday, 20 September 2021 21:22:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Nucor Corporation announced today that its board of directors has approved the construction of a new state-of-the-art, 3-million-ton sheet mill. Nucor is evaluating locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In a press release, the company said the new mill will be geographically situated to serve customers in the Midwest and Northeast markets and will have a significantly lower carbon footprint than nearby competitors.

The new sheet mill is expected to cost approximately $2.7 billion and have the capacity to produce 3 million tons of steel annually. The mill will be able to produce hot-rolled sheet products with downstream processing including a tandem cold mill, annealing capabilities and initially two galvanizing lines. Galvanizing capabilities will include an advanced high-end automotive line with full inspection capabilities as well as a construction-grade line. Once state and local incentives, permitting and other regulatory approvals are received, construction is expected to take two years.

Leon Topalian, Nucor’s President and CEO, commented, "This mill will allow us to competitively meet the growing need that many of our customers, particularly in the automotive market, have for high quality steel with a lower carbon footprint."