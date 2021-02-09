Nucor expects to report record earnings in Q1

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 22:55:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Nucor Corporation today announced that it expects to generate record earnings for its first quarter ending April 3, 2021. Nucor believes its first quarter net earnings could exceed $900 million.

As noted in the company's most recent earnings news release and conference call, business conditions are strong across most of the end-use markets Nucor serves. The company's sheet, plate, bar and structural mills continue to forecast increased profitability in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Realized prices and shipment volumes have increased for Nucor's steel mills in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The profitability of the company's downstream steel products segment is expected to be similar to the segment's results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The raw materials segment's performance in the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be significantly improved as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher raw materials selling prices.

In a press release, the company said that while it is difficult to provide precise guidance this early in the quarter, Nucor has elected to provide this update due to what it sees as an unusually large gap between its internal forecast and the current mean estimate for its first quarter earnings. Strong January operating results, as well as recent revisions to internal forecasts, reinforce Nucor's confidence in its expected results. The company will continue its regular practice of providing more specific quantitative earnings guidance on or about the 11th week of each quarter going forward.