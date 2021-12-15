﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Nucor expects record-shattering earnings in Q4

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 23:29:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Nucor Corporation today announced guidance for its fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021. Nucor expects fourth quarter earnings to be in the range of $7.65 to $7.75 per diluted share. Fourth quarter of 2021 earnings are expected to be the highest quarterly earnings in Nucor history, surpassing the previous record of $7.28 per diluted share that was set in the third quarter of 2021.

In a press release, the company said the steel mills segment earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 remain robust and are expected to be comparable to the third quarter of 2021 despite lower volumes caused by year-end seasonality.

Nucor said it expects the steel products segment to generate increased earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 as demand in nonresidential construction markets remains strong.

Raw materials segment earnings are expected to decrease in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to margin compression at the company’s direct reduced iron facilities, Nucor said.


Tags: Nucor  North America  fin. Reports  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Dec

US CRC exports up 17.4 percent in October
13 Dec

Nucor now majority owner of California Steel Industries
10 Dec

US HDG exports down 6.8 percent in October
06 Dec

Nucor to build $350 million rebar micro mill in the South Atlantic region
18 Nov

Nucor to add additional lines to its Kentucky plate mill under construction