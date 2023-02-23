﻿
English
Nucor expects higher cash outlay for construction of new West Virginia sheet mill

Thursday, 23 February 2023 22:00:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Nucor provided a one-year update today on the status of its new sheet steel mill in West Virginia, including the approval by the company's Board of Directors to provide additional capital to fund the construction of the project.

In a press release, Nucor said the new mill will have an annual capacity of 3 million tons per year, and employ as many as 2,000 construction workers during the building phase and approximately 800 full-time teammates when it is fully operational.

Nucor now expects a net cash outlay of approximately $3.1 billion for the West Virginia sheet mill, up from $2.7 billion when the project was first announced in September 2021. The revised $3.1 billion estimate is net of $275 million in cash proceeds received from the State of West Virginia for costs related to the Apple Grove site location. Factors contributing to the increased capital cost include general inflation, the acquisition of additional property and equipment, and expanded port and rail infrastructure requirements, the company said.

The company said that to date, Nucor Steel West Virginia has received all required state permits and is working to secure federal permits this spring. Construction of the new sheet mill is expected to take 2-3 years once all the necessary permit approvals have been received, and Nucor Steel West Virginia is actively hiring.

Nucor said that when operational, the new mill will be the most capable sheet mill in the region with a significantly lower carbon footprint than its competitors. It will be equipped to produce 84-inch sheet products, and among other features, will include a 76-inch tandem cold mill and two galvanizing lines capable of producing advanced high-end automotive and construction grades.


