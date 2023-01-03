﻿
Nucor commences production at new Kentucky plate mill

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 22:24:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Nucor Corporation announced that the company's new state-of-the-art steel plate mill in Brandenburg, Kentucky, rolled its first steel plate on Friday, December 30, 2022. Nucor Steel Brandenburg will focus on final commissioning of the mill in the first quarter of 2023 and will ship the first tons to customers during the quarter.

In a press release, the company said Nucor Steel Brandenburg will be among only a few mills globally, and the only mill in the United States, capable of manufacturing at scale the heavy gauge plate used in monopile foundations for offshore wind towers. As a result, it will be a critical part of the supply chain for the continued development of our nation's offshore wind power infrastructure. The recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which included $300 billion for clean energy development and climate programs, supports the Biden Administration's announced goal to build 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030. This could result in approximately 7.5 million tons of additional steel demand, Nucor said.

The Nucor Steel Brandenburg plate mill is a $1.7 billion capital investment in specialized capabilities with the ability to produce 1.2 million tons annually. The new mill is located in the middle of the largest steel plate-consuming region in the country and will be able to produce 97% of plate products consumed domestically.


