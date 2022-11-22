﻿
Northwest Pipe to supply Texas pipeline project

Tuesday, 22 November 2022
       

Northwest Pipe Company was recently selected by S.J. Louis Construction and Alliance Regional Water Authority to produce engineered steel pressure pipe for Alliance Regional Water Authority Phase 1B-Segment D.

According to a company press release, Phase 1B is the second and largest phase of construction for this major water infrastructure project in Central Texas. When complete, Phase 1B will initially produce, treat, and deliver approximately 5,500 acre-feet of water per year, growing to 15,000 acre-feet per year through the future addition of wells and water treatment basins.

The project will convey water from eastern Caldwell County and northern Gonzales County and serve customers in the cities of Kyle, Buda, and San Marcos, as well as the Canyon Regional Water Authority. Through a partnership with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, the project will also deliver water to New Braunfels, Lockhart, and the Goforth Special Utility District. The project is primarily funded by bond issuances through the Texas Water Development Board and will complete in 2024.

"In this segment, we are manufacturing over 18 miles of engineered steel pipe for Alliance Water. We previously delivered over 5,100 tons to Alliance in 2021 for Segment A. We are pleased to again be working on this critical infrastructure project, which once completed, will serve over 225,000 residents in the area," said Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Pipe Company. Mr. Montross continued, "As Texas continues to grow, we look forward to supporting their long-term water needs."


