Northwest Pipe reports lower net income for Q4, full-year 2021

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 19:33:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Northwest Pipe Company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Net sales increased 47.8 percent to $102.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $69.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income was $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the full-year 2021, net sales increased 16.6 percent to $333.3 million from $285.9 million in 2020. Net income was $11.5 million in 2021, compared to $19.1 million in 2020.

Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Pipe Company, commented, "Our precast concrete business was strong throughout 2021 producing a record level of revenue, strong gross profit, and a record order book of $51 million as of December 31, 2021. Despite owning ParkUSA for less than a full quarter, the business contributed $18 million in revenue to our fourth quarter results. Our growing precast related business continues to gain strength in its ability to off-set slower periods in the water transmission market. Based on the current precast related market strength, we are entering 2022 with solid momentum and expect the precast business to remain strong for the near term."