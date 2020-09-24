﻿
English
Northwest Pipe Company to supply steel pipe for water transmission line in North Carolina

Thursday, 24 September 2020 21:22:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Northwest Pipe Company was selected by Garney Construction to provide a steel water pipe engineered system for a large regional water supply project.

The Yadkin Regional Water Supply Project in North Carolina's Union and Stanly Counties addresses the growing demand to deliver safe, quality water to communities throughout the region. The project is a collaboration between Union County and the Town of Norwood, located in Stanly County, which allows water to be drawn from Lake Tillery.

Northwest Pipe Company will manufacture over 9,285 tons of engineered steel pipe for the new 28-mile raw water pipeline that will move water from the lake intake to a new water treatment plant in Union County. The project also includes a new pump station on Lake Tillery and a pipeline to deliver water to Union County's distribution system from the new water treatment plant. Scheduled to begin late this year, the company will manufacture the engineered steel pipe with cement mortar lining and polyurethane coating in sizes ranging from 42 to 54 inches in diameter.


