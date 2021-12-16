Northwest Pipe Company increases investment in Utah precast operations

Thursday, 16 December 2021 21:22:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Northwest Pipe Company announced today it is increasing its investment in the company’s precast concrete operations in Utah.

In addition to its October 2021 investment in Park Environmental Equipment, LLC (ParkUSA) which added three Texas manufacturing facilities in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, the company is solidifying its commitment to the precast market with over $18 million in new capital improvement projects at its Geneva Pipe and Precast Company plants, which service the Intermountain West region's precast concrete market.

The Company has recently invested in a new batch plant at their St. George, Utah, facility; replaced a concrete mixer and controls in the Salt Lake City facility; and is currently in negotiations with major suppliers to purchase a new automated concrete pipe machine with associated concrete batching and mixing equipment. The new state-of-the-art pipe equipment will increase capacity to meet growing market demand for reinforced concrete pipe (RCP) as well as increase capacity for other concrete products.

"Our precast concrete business continues to gain strength and our order books are currently at all-time high levels," states Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "Over the past few years, one of our primary focuses has been to grow through diversification into the precast concrete market, which led to the acquisition of Geneva. With the recently announced acquisition of ParkUSA, we are well positioned for future growth, which is supported by the growing infrastructure needs in the United States."

In addition to manufacturing RCP, utility, stormwater, and sanitary sewer solutions, Geneva recently started manufacturing lined sanitary sewer products which protects the concrete from microbial induced corrosion when exposed to municipal and industrial wastewater.