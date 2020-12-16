﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Norfolk Iron & Metal Co. to acquire Washington-based service center

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 21:58:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Norfolk, Nebraska-based steel service center Norfolk Iron & Metal, Co. announced it will acquire Spokane, Washington-based metal service center The Coeur d'Alenes Company (Cd'A Metals). The transaction is expected to close on or before December 31, 2020.

In a press release, Norfolk Iron & Metal said the acquisition will complement its market coverage, adding three new locations in the Northwest, and further expand its product lines and processing capabilities. The company first expanded its western geographic reach with its acquisition of Metalwest in 2018.

Heritage Capital Group is serving as financial advisor, and Witherspoon Kelley is providing legal services, to Cd'A Metals.  Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP is acting as legal counsel to Norfolk Iron & Metal.


Tags: USA  North America  M&A  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Dec

Nucor expects to nearly double Q3 earnings in Q4
17  Dec

US mechanical tubing imports up 4.5 percent in October
16  Dec

US DOC issues preliminary AD duties for standard, line, and pressure pipe from the Czech Republic
16  Dec

US rebar exports up 6.5 percent in October
14  Dec

Majestic Steel USA completes acquisition of P&S Metals