Norfolk Iron & Metal Co. to acquire Washington-based service center

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 21:58:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Norfolk, Nebraska-based steel service center Norfolk Iron & Metal, Co. announced it will acquire Spokane, Washington-based metal service center The Coeur d'Alenes Company (Cd'A Metals). The transaction is expected to close on or before December 31, 2020.

In a press release, Norfolk Iron & Metal said the acquisition will complement its market coverage, adding three new locations in the Northwest, and further expand its product lines and processing capabilities. The company first expanded its western geographic reach with its acquisition of Metalwest in 2018.

Heritage Capital Group is serving as financial advisor, and Witherspoon Kelley is providing legal services, to Cd'A Metals. Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP is acting as legal counsel to Norfolk Iron & Metal.