NMDC’s steel mill project demerger to be completed in Q3 FY 2021-22

Tuesday, 29 June 2021 11:05:10 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s NMDC Limited will complete the demerger of its 3 million mt greenfield steel mill project into a separate entity in the October-December quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22, a company official said on Tuesday, June 29.

The official said that the greenfield steel mill project under construction in the central state of Chhattisgarh will also be ready for commissioning in the third quarter of the fiscal year.

The official said that the board of directors of NMDC is expected to approve the demerger of the steel project into a separate company by July 31 and thereafter the company will file the necessary papers with the stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Though the company did not officially comment on the issue, the Indian government has put up the greenfield steel mill project up for strategic disinvestment to private sector investors and a demerger is a precursor to such a disinvestment.

However, the state government of Chhattisgarh has opposed the strategic disinvestment of the steel project by the iron ore miner, and instead has offered to put in bids to take over the steel mill once NMDC seeks bids from private investors, government sources said.


