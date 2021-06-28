NMDC to seek iron ore export opportunities in Japan, S. Korea, despite end of long-term supply agreements

Monday, 28 June 2021 10:56:21 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited will continue to look at Japan and South Korea as export destinations for its iron ore, even though India has discontinued long-term supply contracts through bilateral agreements with these countries, a company official said on Monday, June 28.

According to the official, NMDC had acted as the export executing agency under India’s long-term supply agreements with Japan and South Korea, and the exporter was levied a concessional export duty of 10 percent for shipments to these two countries, lower than the 30 percent export duty normally levied for iron ore exports.

India had been exporting iron ore to steel mills in Japan and South Korea under bilateral agreements for 60 years, but India has declined to renew the last agreement which expired on March 31, 2021, citing domestic shortages of the raw material.

However, NMDC said that it will continue seeking export opportunities even at the higher export duty of 30 percent since it has a high degree of experience and comfort levels in dealing with Japanese steel mills. It will also look to negotiate supply agreements with South Korean steel mills too, the official added. He said that the financial viability of exporting to these countries entailing a higher duty of 30 percent is being worked out.

Under India’s long-term supply agreements with Japan and South Korea, an estimated 2-3 million mt of ore used to be shipped annually to these countries.