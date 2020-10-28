NLMK starts maintenance works at pre-painting line

Wednesday, 28 October 2020 11:40:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has announced the launch of maintenance of its pre-painting line (PPL-1) with an annual capacity of 195,000 mt of pre-painted steel. This will enable the company to increase strip quality, double the output of premium pre-painted steel, and concurrently, reduce production costs.

Within the scope of an overhaul, the company intends to install a more energy-efficient water cooling system. In addition, the PPL facility will be equipped with thickness meters in order to control the thickness of the polymer coating applied. Currently, this figure is measured in a laboratory after the process cycle is completed.



The project has been implemented in collaboration with Italy-based plantmaker Danieli. Construction works are expected to be started in March 2021 and to be finished within two months, with investments exceeding RUB500 million ($6.5 million).