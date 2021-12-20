NLMK Lipetsk begins upgrade of HRC cut-to-length line No. 2

Monday, 20 December 2021 12:24:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has announced that its subsidiary NLMK Lipetsk has begun an upgrade of its hot rolled steel cut-to-length line No. 2. The overhaul process will take eight months. During this period, steel strip will be redirected to other slitting lines. Investment in the project will exceed RUB 2 billion ($26.94 million).

The upgrade will expand the company’s product range and the manufacturing of high-strength steel with a thickness of 3-25 mm.

The upgraded process line will be capable of cutting thick steel, including high-strength grades. The overhaul will include the installation of an ultrasound control system to ensure the high quality of the metal’s internal structure.

The line has an annual capacity of 800,000 mt.