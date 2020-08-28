NLMK La Louviere begins pre-assembly of three new finishing mill stands for hot strip mill

Friday, 28 August 2020 17:15:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

NLMK La Louviere, a subsidiary of Russian steelmaker NLMK Group and one of the leading flat steel producers in Belgium, has begun the pre-assembly of three new finishing mill stands for its hot strip mill to produce thinner, stronger and more environment-friendly steel grades.

The pre-assembly is planned to last until November 2020. The old finishing line stands supplied by Primetals Technologies will be removed.

The first stage of the transformation is scheduled for completion by the end of 2020, while the second stage will be completed in 2021. The mill will expand the production of high strength thin hot rolled coils with the extensive upgrade and modernization.