NLMK Group strengthens position in wear-resistant steel segment

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 14:59:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

NLMK Group, one of the large global steel producing conglomerates, continues to expand its presence in the value-added segments.

The producer has recently supplied Quard 450 wear-resistant steel manufactured by NLMK Clabecq to Feniks Trade and Finance Company. The buyer is a manufacturer of the special-purpose machinery on KAMAZ, MAZ, Ural and Isuzu brands. The supplied steel product ensures a high level of wear-resistance and impact strength. “Compared to standard grades of steel, the use of wear-resistant Quard steel significantly prolongs the service life of excavators, tipping trucks, bulldozers and other special-purpose vehicles. Our company plans to further develop this product and to introduce new grades of wear-resistant rolled products into production for our Russian and international customers,” NLMK’s VP for Sales said.