NLMK commissions new grain-oriented electrical steel laser treatment unit

Russian steelmaker NLMK has announced that it has commissioned a new grain-oriented electrical steel laser treatment unit with an annual capacity of 54,000 mt. This is the company’s fourth line for the production of steels with advanced magnetic properties.

According to the company’s statement, adding steel surface laser treatment to the finishing stage reduces specific magnetic losses by 8-10 percent, enabling NLMK’s customers to make energy efficient transformers in line with the toughening market requirements.

NLMK is the only grain-oriented electrical steel producer in the CIS, holding a 10 percent share of the global market. NLMK is currently constructing a new plant to produce grain-oriented steel in India with a capacity of 64,000 mt per year.