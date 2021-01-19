﻿
English
Nippon Steel starts producing ultra-high-tensile sheet at Kimitsu, restarts BF at Kashima

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 14:26:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it started production at the continuous hot dip galvanizing line at its Kimitsu Works in Chiba on January 16. The new line has a monthly production capacity of 33,000 mt of ultra-high-tensile steel sheets.

The company stated that ,in order to meet the growing needs for ultra-high-tensile steel sheets, it has strengthened the supply system for the given products, which will contribute to the sustainable development goals adopted by the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Nippon Steel Corporation restarted production operations at its blast furnace No. 1 at its East Japan Works in Kashima on January 19. The furnace was temporarily halted in April last year amid a decrease in demand and was expected to be restarted at the end of January this year.


Tags: Japan  Far East  production  Nippon Steel  |  similar articles »


