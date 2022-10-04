New orders for US manufactured goods virtually unchanged in August

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 22:06:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for US manufactured goods in August, down two consecutive months, decreased less than $0.1 billion or virtually unchanged to $548.4 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.0 percent July decrease.

Shipments, up 17 of the last 18 months, increased $2.7 billion or 0.5 percent to $547.9 billion. This followed a 0.9 percent July decrease.

Unfilled orders, up 24 consecutive months, increased $5.3 billion or 0.5 percent to $1,132.1 billion. This followed a 0.7 percent July increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.01, down from 6.05 in July.

Inventories, down two consecutive months, decreased $1.2 billion or 0.1 percent to $800.2 billion. This followed a virtually unchanged July decrease. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.46, down from 1.47 in July.