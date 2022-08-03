﻿
New orders for US manufactured goods up 2 percent in June

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 19:29:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for US manufactured goods in June, up 13 of the last 14 months, increased $10.8 billion or 2.0 percent to $555.2 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.8 percent May increase.

Shipments, up 25 of the last 26 months, increased $6.3 billion or 1.1 percent to $551.9 billion. This followed a 2.1 percent May increase.

Unfilled orders, up 22 consecutive months, increased $8.3 billion or 0.7 percent to $1,118.0 billion. This followed a 0.3 percent May increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.03, up from 5.98 in May.

Inventories, up 22 of the last 23 months, increased $3.3 billion or 0.4 percent to $801.5 billion. This followed a 1.3 percent May increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.45, down from 1.46 in May.


