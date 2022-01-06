New orders for US manufactured goods up 1.6 percent in November

Thursday, 06 January 2022 23:04:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for manufactured goods in November, up 18 of the last 19 months, increased $8.4 billion or 1.6 percent to $531.8 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.2 percent October increase.

Shipments, also up 18 of the last 19 months, increased $3.5 billion or 0.7 percent to $527.0 billion. This followed a 2.0 percent October increase.

Unfilled orders, up 10 consecutive months, increased $9.1 billion or 0.7 percent to $1,260.1 billion. This followed a 0.3 percent October increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.78, up from 6.77 in October.

Inventories, up 17 of the last 18 months, increased $5.3 billion or 0.7 percent to $770.0 billion. This followed a 0.9 percent October increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.46, unchanged from October.