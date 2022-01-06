﻿
English
New orders for US manufactured goods up 1.6 percent in November

Thursday, 06 January 2022
       

New orders for manufactured goods in November, up 18 of the last 19 months, increased $8.4 billion or 1.6 percent to $531.8 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.2 percent October increase.

Shipments, also up 18 of the last 19 months, increased $3.5 billion or 0.7 percent to $527.0 billion. This followed a 2.0 percent October increase.

Unfilled orders, up 10 consecutive months, increased $9.1 billion or 0.7 percent to $1,260.1 billion. This followed a 0.3 percent October increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.78, up from 6.77 in October.

Inventories, up 17 of the last 18 months, increased $5.3 billion or 0.7 percent to $770.0 billion. This followed a 0.9 percent October increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.46, unchanged from October.


