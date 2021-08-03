﻿
New orders for US manufactured goods up 1.5 percent in June

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 19:25:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for US manufactured goods in June, up 13 of the last 14 months, increased $7.4 billion or 1.5 percent to $506.0 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 2.3 percent May increase.

Shipments, also up 13 of the last 14 months, increased $7.6 billion or 1.6 percent to $499.0 billion. This followed a 0.9 percent May increase.

Unfilled orders, up five consecutive months, increased $11.5 billion or 1.0 percent to $1,223.1 billion. This followed a 1.0 percent May increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.94, down from 6.96 in May.

Inventories, up 12 of the last 13 months, increased $7.4 billion or 1.0 percent to $740.7 billion. This followed a 1.1 percent May increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.48, down from 1.49 in May.


