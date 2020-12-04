New orders for US manufactured goods up 1 percent in October

Friday, 04 December 2020 21:12:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for US manufactured goods in October, up six consecutive months, increased $4.9 billion or 1.0 percent to $480.8 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.3 percent September increase.

Shipments, also up six consecutive months, increased $4.9 billion or 1.0 percent to $488.6 billion. This followed a 0.5 percent September increase.

Unfilled orders, down seven of the last eight months, decreased $2.6 billion or 0.2 percent to $1,073.3 billion. This followed a 0.2 percent September decrease. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.38, down from 6.57 in September.

Inventories, up two of the last three months, increased $1.2 billion or 0.2 percent to $687.3 billion. This followed a 0.1 percent September decrease. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.41, down from 1.42 in September.