﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods up 1 percent in October

Friday, 04 December 2020 21:12:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for US manufactured goods in October, up six consecutive months, increased $4.9 billion or 1.0 percent to $480.8 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.3 percent September increase.

Shipments, also up six consecutive months, increased $4.9 billion or 1.0 percent to $488.6 billion. This followed a 0.5 percent September increase.

Unfilled orders, down seven of the last eight months, decreased $2.6 billion or 0.2 percent to $1,073.3 billion. This followed a 0.2 percent September decrease. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.38, down from 6.57 in September.

Inventories, up two of the last three months, increased $1.2 billion or 0.2 percent to $687.3 billion. This followed a 0.1 percent September decrease. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.41, down from 1.42 in September.


Tags: North America  USA  manufacturing  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Dec

US construction employment rises in November
02  Dec

US tool steel exports up 47.2 percent in September
01  Dec

US construction spending up 1.3 percent in October
01  Dec

US manufacturing PMI dips by 1.8 percentage points in November
17  Nov

US manufacturing sales and shipments up 0.6 percent in September