New orders for US manufactured goods up 0.7 percent in August

Friday, 02 October 2020 20:49:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for US manufactured goods in August, up four consecutive months, increased $3.2 billion or 0.7 percent to $470.1 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 6.5 percent July increase.

Shipments, also up four consecutive months, increased $1.4 billion or 0.3 percent to $481.3 billion. This followed a 4.7 percent July increase.

Unfilled orders, down five of the last six months, decreased $6.2 billion or 0.6 percent to $1,078.6 billion. This followed a 0.7 percent July decrease. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.60, down from 6.69 in July.

Inventories, up three of the last four months, increased $0.2 billion or virtually unchanged to $686.6 billion. This followed a 0.6 percent July decrease. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.43, unchanged from July.


