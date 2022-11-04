﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods up 0.3 percent in September

Friday, 04 November 2022 20:43:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for US manufactured goods in September, up 11 of the last 12 months, increased $1.5 billion or 0.3 percent to $551.0 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.2 percent August increase.

Shipments, up 18 of the last 19 months, increased $1.1 billion or 0.2 percent to $550.3 billion. This followed a 0.7 percent August increase.

Unfilled orders, up 25 consecutive months, increased $5.9 billion or 0.5 percent to $1,137.8 billion. This followed a 0.5 percent August increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.04, up from 5.98 in August.

Inventories, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased $1.3 billion or 0.2 percent to $801.6 billion. This followed a 0.1 percent August decrease. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.46, unchanged from August.


Tags: US North America 

Similar articles

US flats prices “still flexible” amidst lackluster market conditions

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

US domestic plate prices steady for the past 4 weeks

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS I/II 80:20 scrap

04 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Containerized shredded scrap prices in New York

04 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

US rig count rises slightly while Canadian rig count slips

04 Nov | Steel News

Ryerson reports lower net income in Q3

04 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal invests $25 million in nuclear energy company in US

04 Nov | Steel News

US issues final results of CVD review on LD welded pipe from S. Korea

04 Nov | Steel News

US import HDG, Galvalume offers “mostly on par” with domestic prices

03 Nov | Flats and Slab

US scrap market update: Negotiations are now open

03 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials