New orders for US manufactured goods up 0.3 percent in September

Friday, 04 November 2022 20:43:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for US manufactured goods in September, up 11 of the last 12 months, increased $1.5 billion or 0.3 percent to $551.0 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.2 percent August increase.

Shipments, up 18 of the last 19 months, increased $1.1 billion or 0.2 percent to $550.3 billion. This followed a 0.7 percent August increase.

Unfilled orders, up 25 consecutive months, increased $5.9 billion or 0.5 percent to $1,137.8 billion. This followed a 0.5 percent August increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.04, up from 5.98 in August.

Inventories, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased $1.3 billion or 0.2 percent to $801.6 billion. This followed a 0.1 percent August decrease. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.46, unchanged from August.