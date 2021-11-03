﻿
New orders for US manufactured goods up 0.2 percent in September

Wednesday, 03 November 2021
       

New orders for US manufactured goods in September, up 16 of the last 17 months, increased $1.3 billion or 0.2 percent to $515.9 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.0 percent August increase.

Shipments, also up 16 of the last 7 months, increased $3.2 billion or 0.6 percent to $511.5 billion. This followed a 0.1 percent August increase.

Unfilled orders, up eight consecutive months, increased $8.9 billion or 0.7 percent to $1,247.3 billion. This followed a 0.9 percent August increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.84, down from 6.85 in August.

Inventories, up 15 of the last 16 months, increased $6.3 billion or 0.8 percent to $756.9 billion. This followed a 0.7 percent August increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.48, unchanged from August.


