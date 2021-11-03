New orders for US manufactured goods up 0.2 percent in September

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 20:32:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for US manufactured goods in September, up 16 of the last 17 months, increased $1.3 billion or 0.2 percent to $515.9 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.0 percent August increase.

Shipments, also up 16 of the last 7 months, increased $3.2 billion or 0.6 percent to $511.5 billion. This followed a 0.1 percent August increase.

Unfilled orders, up eight consecutive months, increased $8.9 billion or 0.7 percent to $1,247.3 billion. This followed a 0.9 percent August increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.84, down from 6.85 in August.

Inventories, up 15 of the last 16 months, increased $6.3 billion or 0.8 percent to $756.9 billion. This followed a 0.7 percent August increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.48, unchanged from August.