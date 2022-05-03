New orders for US manufactured goods increase 2.2 percent in March

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 21:37:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for US manufactured goods in March, up 22 of the last 23 months, increased $11.8 billion or 2.2 percent to $557.3 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.1 percent February increase.

Shipments, also up 22 of the last 23 months, increased $12.6 billion or 2.3 percent to $556.4 billion. This followed a 1.1 percent February increase.

Unfilled orders, up 14 consecutive months, increased $5.5 billion or 0.4 percent to $1,294.8 billion. This followed a 0.5 percent February increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.72, down from 6.74 in February.

Inventories, up 21 of the last 22 months, increased $10.4 billion or 1.3 percent to $797.6 billion. This followed a 0.9 percent February increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.43, down from 1.45 in February.