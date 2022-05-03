﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods increase 2.2 percent in March

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 21:37:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for US manufactured goods in March, up 22 of the last 23 months, increased $11.8 billion or 2.2 percent to $557.3 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.1 percent February increase.

Shipments, also up 22 of the last 23 months, increased $12.6 billion or 2.3 percent to $556.4 billion. This followed a 1.1 percent February increase.

Unfilled orders, up 14 consecutive months, increased $5.5 billion or 0.4 percent to $1,294.8 billion. This followed a 0.5 percent February increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.72, down from 6.74 in February.

Inventories, up 21 of the last 22 months, increased $10.4 billion or 1.3 percent to $797.6 billion. This followed a 0.9 percent February increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.43, down from 1.45 in February.


Tags: USA North America manufacturing 

Similar articles

02 May

US manufacturing PMI down 1.7 percentage points in April
04 Apr

New orders for US manufactured goods down 0.5 percent in February
04 Apr

US manufacturing PMI declines 1.5 percentage points in March
03 Mar

New orders for US manufactured goods increase 1.4 percent in January
01 Mar

US manufacturing PMI edges up slightly in February
03 Feb

New orders for US manufactured goods down 0.4 percent in December
01 Feb

US manufacturing PMI decreases 1.2 percentage points in January
06 Jan

New orders for US manufactured goods up 1.6 percent in November
04 Jan

US manufacturing PMI down 2.4 percentage points in December
03 Dec

New orders and shipments of US manufactured goods increase in October