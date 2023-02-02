﻿
English
New orders for US manufactured goods increase 1.8 percent in December

Thursday, 02 February 2023 22:05:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for manufactured goods in December, up four of the last five months, increased $10.0 billion or 1.8 percent to $552.5 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.9 percent November decrease.

Shipments, down two consecutive months, decreased $4.0 billion or 0.7 percent to $543.3 billion. This followed a 0.9 percent November decrease.

Unfilled orders, up 28 consecutive months, increased $14.4 billion or 1.3 percent to $1,158.0 billion. This followed a virtually unchanged November increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.07, up from 6.01 in November.

Inventories, up four consecutive months, increased $3.0 billion or 0.4 percent to $807.8 billion. This followed a virtually unchanged November increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.49, up from 1.47 in November.


