New orders for US manufactured goods increase 1.4 percent in January

Thursday, 03 March 2022 23:20:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for US manufactured goods in January, up 20 of the last 21 months, increased $7.6 billion or 1.4 percent to $544.2 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.7 percent December increase.

Shipments, also up 20 of the last 21 months, increased $6.2 billion or 1.2 percent to $536.9 billion. This followed a 0.7 percent December increase.

Unfilled orders, up 12 consecutive months, increased $11.7 billion or 0.9 percent to $1,283.5 billion. This followed a 0.8 percent December increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.74, down from 6.80 in December.

Inventories, up nineteen of the last twenty months, increased $5.6 billion or 0.7 percent to $779.6 billion. This followed a 0.4 percent December increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.45, down from 1.46 in December.


Tags: USA  North America  manufacturing

