New orders for US manufactured goods edge up 0.3 percent by value in April

Thursday, 02 June 2022 17:49:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for US manufactured goods in April, up 11 of the last 12 months, increased $1.8 billion or 0.3 percent to $533.2 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.8 percent March increase.

Shipments, up 23 of the last 24 months, increased $0.9 billion or 0.2 percent to $532.1 billion. This followed a 2.2 percent March increase.

Unfilled orders, up 20 consecutive months, increased $6.0 billion or 0.5 percent to $1,106.8 billion. This followed a 0.5 percent March increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.07, up from 6.06 in March.

Inventories, up 20 of the last 21 months, increased $4.4 billion or 0.6 percent to $786.1 billion. This followed a 1.4 percent March increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.48, up from 1.47 in March.


Tags: USA North America Manufacturing 

