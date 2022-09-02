New orders for US manufactured goods drop 1 percent in July

Friday, 02 September 2022 18:01:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for US manufactured goods in July, down following nine consecutive monthly increases, decreased $5.7 billion or 1.0 percent to $548.5 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.8 percent June increase.

Shipments, down following 16 consecutive monthly increases, decreased $4.7 billion or 0.9 percent to $545.5 billion. This followed a 0.8 percent June increase.

Unfilled orders, up 23 consecutive months, increased $7.9 billion or 0.7 percent to $1,126.7 billion. This followed a 0.8 percent June increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.04, up from 6.03 in June.

Inventories, up 23 of the last 24 months, increased $0.5 billion or 0.1 percent to $802.0 billion. This followed a 0.4 percent June increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.47, up from 1.46 in June.