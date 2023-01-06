New orders for US manufactured goods down 1.8 percent in November

Friday, 06 January 2023 20:46:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for manufactured goods in November, down following three consecutive monthly increases, decreased $9.8 billion or 1.8 percent to $543.3 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.4 percent October increase.

Shipments, also down following three consecutive monthly increases, decreased $3.4 billion or 0.6 percent to $548.6 billion. This followed a 0.2 percent October increase.

Unfilled orders, down following 26 consecutive monthly increases, decreased $0.2 billion or virtually unchanged to $1,143.1 billion. This followed a 0.5 percent October increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.02, down from 6.03 in October.

Inventories, up three consecutive months, increased $0.1 billion or virtually unchanged to $804.7 billion. This followed a 0.4 percent October increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.47, up from 1.46 in October.