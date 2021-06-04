﻿
English
New orders for US manufactured goods down 0.6 percent in April

Friday, 04 June 2021 20:39:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for manufactured goods in April, down following 11 consecutive monthly increases, decreased $2.9 billion or 0.6 percent to $485.2 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.4 percent March increase.

Shipments, up 11 of the last 12 months, increased $1.8 billion or 0.4 percent to $487.8 billion. This followed a 2.1 percent March increase.

Unfilled orders, up three consecutive months, increased $1.8 billion or 0.2 percent to $1,196.9 billion. This followed a 0.5 percent March increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.84, down from 7.00 in March.

Inventories, up 10 of the last 11 months, increased $2.4 billion or 0.3 percent to $723.6 billion. This followed a 0.8 percent March increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.48, unchanged from March.


