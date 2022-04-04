﻿
New orders for US manufactured goods down 0.5 percent in February

Monday, 04 April 2022 20:10:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for US manufactured goods in February, down following nine consecutive monthly increases, decreased $2.7 billion or 0.5 percent to $542.0 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.5 percent January increase.

Shipments, up 21 of the last 22 months, increased $3.1 billion or 0.6 percent to $541.0 billion. This followed a 1.4 percent January increase.

Unfilled orders, up 13 consecutive months, increased $5.4 billion or 0.4 percent to $1,288.5 billion. This followed a 0.9 percent January increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.74, up from 6.72 in January.

Inventories, up 20 of the last 21 months, increased $5.0 billion or 0.6 percent to $785.2 billion. This followed a 0.8 percent January increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.45, unchanged from January.

 


