New orders for US manufactured goods down 0.4 percent in December

Thursday, 03 February 2022 21:12:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for US manufactured goods in December, down following seven consecutive monthly increases, decreased $2.4 billion or 0.4 percent to $530.7 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.8 percent November increase.

Shipments, up 19 of the last 20 months, increased $2.1 billion or 0.4 percent to $528.9 billion. This followed a 0.7 percent November increase.

Unfilled orders, up 11 consecutive months, increased $6.2 billion or 0.5 percent to $1,267.7 billion. This followed a 0.8 percent November increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.81, up from 6.79 in November.

Inventories, up 18 of the last 19 months, increased $2.2 billion or 0.3 percent to $773.0 billion. This followed a 0.8 percent November increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.46, unchanged from November.