New orders and shipments of US manufactured goods rise in July

Thursday, 02 September 2021 21:31:42 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for US manufactured goods in July, up 14 of the last 15 months, increased $1.9 billion or 0.4 percent to $508.1 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.5 percent June increase.

Shipments, also up 14 of the last 15 months, increased $7.8 billion or 1.6 percent to $508.5 billion. This followed a 1.9 percent June increase.

Unfilled orders, up six consecutive months, increased $4.1 billion or 0.3 percent to $1,225.6 billion. This followed a 0.8 percent June increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.79, down from 6.90 in June.

Inventories, up 13 of the last 14 months, increased $3.7 billion or 0.5 percent to $744.4 billion. This followed a 1.0 percent June increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.46, down from 1.48 in June.