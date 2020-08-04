﻿
New orders and shipments for US manufacturing goods increase in June

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 19:33:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for manufactured goods in June, up two consecutive months, increased $25.5 billion or 6.2 percent to $437.2 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 7.7 percent May increase.

Shipments, also up two consecutive months, increased $40.7 billion or 9.8 percent to $457.3billion. This followed a 3.0 percent May increase.

Unfilled orders, down three of the last four months, decreased $15.3 billion or 1.4 percent to $1,092.5 billion. This followed a virtually unchanged May increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 7.01, down from 7.56 in May.

Inventories, up two consecutive months, increased $4.0 billion or 0.6 percent to $690.9 billion. This followed a 0.2 percent May increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.51, down from 1.65 in May.


Tags: North America  USA  manufacturing  |  similar articles »


