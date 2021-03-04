﻿
New orders and shipments for US manufactured goods up 2.6 percent in January

Thursday, 04 March 2021 20:16:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for manufactured goods in January, up nine consecutive months, increased $13.1 billion or 2.6 percent to $509.4 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.6 percent December increase.

Shipments, also up nine consecutive months, increased $9.6 billion or 1.9 percent to $513.3 billion. This followed a 2.1 percent December increase.

Unfilled orders, up following seven consecutive monthly decreases, increased $1.2 billion or 0.1 percent to $1,072.8 billion. This followed a 0.2 percent December decrease. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.10, down from 6.25 in December.

Inventories, up five of the last six months, increased $0.6 billion or 0.1 percent to $696.3 billion. This followed a 0.3 percent December increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.36, down from 1.38 in December.


