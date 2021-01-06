﻿
English
New orders and shipments for US manufactured goods rise in November

Wednesday, 06 January 2021 10:53:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for US manufactured goods in November, up seven consecutive months, increased $5.0 billion or 1.0 percent to $487.2 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.3 percent October increase.

Shipments, also up seven consecutive months, increased $3.4 billion or 0.7 percent to $492.9 billion. This followed a 1.2 percent October increase.

Unfilled orders, down eight of the last nine months, decreased $0.6 billion or 0.1 percent to $1,073.2 billion. This followed a 0.2 percent October decrease. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.40, up from 6.38 in October.

Inventories, up three of the last four months, increased $5.1 billion or 0.7 percent to $692.9 billion. This followed a 0.3 percent October increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.41, unchanged from October.


