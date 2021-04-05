New orders and shipments for US manufactured goods decline in February

Monday, 05 April 2021 21:22:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for manufactured goods in February, down following nine consecutive monthly increases, decreased $4.1 billion or 0.8 percent to $505.7 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 2.7 percent January increase.

Shipments, also down following nine consecutive monthly increases, decreased $10.3 billion or 2.0 percent to $502.4 billion. This followed a 1.8 percent January increase.

Unfilled orders, up two consecutive months, increased $8.5 billion or 0.8 percent to $1,082.3 billion. This followed a 0.2 percent January increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.29, up from 6.11 in January.

Inventories, up six of the last seven months, increased $5.5 billion or 0.8 percent to $702.4 billion. This followed a 0.2 percent January increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.40, up from 1.36 in January.