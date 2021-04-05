﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New orders and shipments for US manufactured goods decline in February

Monday, 05 April 2021 21:22:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for manufactured goods in February, down following nine consecutive monthly increases, decreased $4.1 billion or 0.8 percent to $505.7 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 2.7 percent January increase.

Shipments, also down following nine consecutive monthly increases, decreased $10.3 billion or 2.0 percent to $502.4 billion. This followed a 1.8 percent January increase.

Unfilled orders, up two consecutive months, increased $8.5 billion or 0.8 percent to $1,082.3 billion. This followed a 0.2 percent January increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.29, up from 6.11 in January.

Inventories, up six of the last seven months, increased $5.5 billion or 0.8 percent to  $702.4 billion. This followed a 0.2 percent January increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.40, up from 1.36 in January.


Tags: North America  manufacturing  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  Apr

US manufacturing PMI registers 10th consecutive month of growth in March
24  Mar

AISI cites new economic report as reason to preserve Section 232 tariffs
24  Mar

US OCTG exports down 17 percent in January
24  Mar

US cold finished bar imports up 2.8 percent in January
16  Mar

US manufacturing sales and shipments up 4.7 percent in January