New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 81.5 percent in June

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 15:32:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 46.0 percent month on month and were up by 81.5 percent year on year to 76,058 units.

New passenger car registrations in June totaled 31,360 units, rising by 37.9 percent as compared to May and up by 71.8 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 41.2 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in June amounted to 8,013 units, increasing by 74.4 percent month on month and up by 227.1 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 10.5 percent of total new registrations in June.


