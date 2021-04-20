New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 81.0 percent in March

Tuesday, 20 April 2021 12:24:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 71.8 percent month on month and were up by 81.0 percent year on year to 130,420 units.

New passenger car registrations in March totaled 80,002 units, rising by 87.2 percent as compared to February and up by 84.7 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 61.3 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in March amounted to 18,054 units, increasing by 52.7 percent month on month and up by 86.5 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 13.8 percent of total new registrations in March.