New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 68.1 percent in October

Friday, 27 November 2020 17:16:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 8.2 percent month on month and were up by 68.1 percent year on year to 114,426 units.

New passenger car registrations in October totaled 70,934 units, rising by 29.7 percent as compared to September and up by 63.5 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 62 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in October amounted to 15,949 units, decreasing by 7.7 percent month on month and up by 113.7 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 13.9 percent of total new registrations in October.